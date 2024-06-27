“Like the worst toothache, but inside the eye. “It is a horrible experience.” With these words, Julián Romón, an Army aircraft mechanic in the reserve, describes: acanthamoeba keratitisa rare but serious eye infection that affects about one in every 33,000 contact lens wearers per year and is one of the main causes of vision loss due to infections in developed countries.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has just given the green light to the first drug, called Akantior, against this disease. It was a long-awaited step for patients and specialists, who until now had to resort to master formulas or compounds imported from third countries to deal with the nearly 70 annual cases registered in Spain, where there are 2.5 million users of contact lenses, according to specialists’ estimates.

The EMA’s Committee on Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended the approval of the drug on the 30th and now it is the European Commission that will formalize the decision in the coming weeks, at which time the procedures for its marketing in Spain and its incorporation will begin. to public health. The pharmaceutical company SIFI has declined to inform this newspaper about it.

“This is very good news because, although the disease is rare, it is extremely painful, complex to treat and the consequences of not doing it properly can be devastating for the patient,” says José Lamarca, deputy medical director of the private Barraquer Ophthalmology Centre (Barcelona).

Acanthamoeba is one of the so-called “free-living amoebas”, which in practice means that they are practically everywhere (air, soil, water…). “This means that the best way to prevent these infections is to comply with the recommendations for using contact lenses every day, although sometimes it may seem unnecessary or tedious,” adds Lamarca.

One of the practices that should be avoided is sleeping with contact lenses in, because this can produce tiny wounds on the surface of the eye that become a route for the amoeba to enter the eyeball. You should also not bathe or shower with them, because water—even tap water or chlorinated pools—can contain the microorganism and it can find shelter between the contact lens and the eye, the first step toward keratitis. Experts also urge you to always comply with hygiene recommendations: wash your hands well when handling them, use contact lens liquids in good condition (never expired), do not leave them in water overnight…

Ophthalmologist José Lamarca, photographed in Barcelona. massimiliano minocri

“It is a serious threat, a bug to whom we must have a lot of respect. In the world of microorganisms, it is prepared for war: it attacks hard and defends itself with everything. When it feels threatened, it forms a double-walled cyst to protect itself, which is tremendously difficult to treat, because it isolates it from the drugs,” adds Lamarca.

Julián Romón, who is now 61 years old, began to feel discomfort in his eye — “as if he had a foreign body” — at the end of 2012. “The family doctor told me it could be conjunctivitis and gave me eye drops and the recommendation not to wear contact lenses. After five days I felt better and went swimming in the pool. I think my big mistake was that. The wound, or whatever it was, must not have been closed yet and the amoeba entered,” he recalls.

A few days later, he began to feel intense pain. “We are not used to that. Maybe in a tooth or ear, but not that it hurts like that inside your eye. I went to the ophthalmologist here in Zaragoza, where I live, and they referred me to the Barraquer clinic, in Barcelona. They started a very complicated treatment, but in the end they had to perform a cornea transplant on me. I remember the date of the intervention very well because it was December 12, 2012, that is, the 12th of 12th of 12″, he says.

Enrique Alfonso Muñoz is an ophthalmologist at the Valencian Community Ophthalmology Foundation (FOM), a public body, and at the Rahhal Clinic (private). In 2018, together with other researchers, he published a series of 10 cases of the infection, the largest collection in the scientific literature produced in Spain. “It is very important that contact lens wearers seek specialized assistance if they notice symptoms of infection, because the process will have a much better prognosis with an early start of treatment,” he explains.

These symptoms are having a red eye, feeling pain, loss of vision, discomfort with light, abundant tearing… “These manifestations are common with other infections caused by other pathogens. What is most characteristic of the amoeba is pain. It hurts much more than it would seem if you see the eye at first glance. Then, in a more in-depth examination, there are specific signs such as radial neuritis, which is an inflammation of the nerves of the cornea,” details Alfonso Muñoz.

This specialist considers it necessary to insist on training contact lens users and even incorporate everything related to them in teaching about health in the educational system: “Millions of children are going to wear contact lenses in the future. And the few studies available show that improper practices are very common. One done in the United States reveals that 85% of people shower and 61% swim with them. 17% store them in water at night on occasion and 55% use liquids even if they are expired. With these data, it is obvious that training must be reinforced because the consequences can be very serious.”

A study published in the Netherlands in 2019 warns that the incidence of the infection is growing in that country – suffered annually by one in every 21,000 contact lens users – and that 39% of patient treatments failed between 2009 and 2015, resulting in total or partial loss of the eye when corneal transplant is not possible. “According to some articles, half of the cases of blindness caused by a corneal infection in the United Kingdom would be caused by acanthamoeba,” adds Alfonso Muñoz.

Akantior is based on one of the substances that had already been used to combat the infection, polyhexanide, in this case at a concentration of 0.08%. “When it began to be used for these keratitis, this was a product more typical for the control and disinfection of swimming pool water. This shows you the type of pathogen it is and the difficulty of dealing with it,” explains Lamarca.

Until now, treatments were carried out only in some specialized centers and, furthermore, they were extraordinarily complicated. “We used two compounds. A biguanide, among which we would find polyhexanide or chlorhexidine, which we used prepared by the hospital pharmacy services. And, on the other hand, a diamine (usually propamidine), which we acquired as a foreign medication from the United Kingdom. The first two days we have to be very aggressive given the severity of the infection. Every hour you have to put one or another substance in the eye, even at night and waking up the patient. Then, if it progresses well, the applications can be spaced up to four times a day. The treatment is long, and can last six months,” reports Alfonso Muñoz.

The great advantage of the new SIFI drug, according to the experts consulted, is that it will facilitate and expand accessibility to an effective treatment for acanthamoeba keratitis. The demanding tests required by the EMA to approve a drug – on efficacy, safety, dosage… – guarantee a much more equitable use in European health systems, with full guarantees, while until now having rapid and adequate access to Some of the formulas used depended more on the specialization of the patient’s public center or their availability to access a specialized private clinic.

“In addition, by allowing monotherapy treatments [con un solo principio activo], it is more comfortable for the patient,” concludes Alfonso Muñoz. So far, according to industry sources, 50 Spanish patients have already been able to be treated with Akantior thanks to a special program called “compassionate use” while the EMA completed the approval process.