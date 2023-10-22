FT: The EU is discussing extending the gas price ceiling amid the war in the Middle East

The European Commission, during the discussion of the idea of ​​extending the gas price ceiling, demanded that the duration of the measure be increased, noting that since its entry into force only positive results have been noted. However, diplomats doubt this need amid potential risks due to the unstable international situation. writes Financial Times (FT).

In particular, a military conflict in the Middle East could threaten Europe’s gas stability. The bloc noted that it is impossible to predict the development of the situation, which means that energy imports from the region may be under threat, and gas prices will rise sharply again.

Another problem is potential acts of sabotage, such as on the Balticconnector gas pipeline connecting Estonia and Finland. According to FT interlocutors, the gas pipeline was “sabotaged” and “it would be good to have insurance” for such cases.

Germany supported the extension of the measure, while Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Estonia and Finland spoke out against it.

A dynamic gas price ceiling of 180 euros per megawatt-hour (about 2 thousand dollars per thousand cubic meters) came into effect in the European Union on February 15. The mechanism is triggered if, within three days, the price of gas at the TTF hub in the Netherlands exceeds this figure and at the same time turns out to be 35 euros higher than the average cost of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on the world market. At the time of writing the news, gas traded on the London ICE exchange at 50.4 euros per megawatt hour, or $558 per thousand cubic meters.