To further comply with the Digital Markets Act regulations in the European Union, Apple has announced plans to allow developers to distribute their iOS apps via websites. The feature, scheduled for a software update “later next spring”, offers developers an alternative method to reach EU markets, bypassing the traditional App Store, provided they adhere to the strict rules imposed by Apple. However, opening iOS to more third-party apps doesn't mean distribution via websites will be unrestricted. Apple has made it clear that applications distributed in this way will have to meet requirements to ensure platform integrity, similar to all iOS apps. Furthermore, these can only be installed from a web domain registered by the developer in App Store Connect.

The process of installing these apps on an iPhone in the EU will not be simple. Before users can install apps from a developer's website, they will need to authorize the developer in their iPhone settings. During installation, information about the app, such as the name, developer, a description, screenshots and the age it is aimed at, will be shown, subject to review by Apple. Criteria for publishing apps in this way include being enrolled as an organization in the Apple Developer Program in the EU, having an app with more than one million initial installs on iOS in the EU in the previous year, offering apps only from your developer account, and respond to Apple communications regarding the web distribution of apps. It's clear that Apple is limiting this opportunity to large developers, given the one million install threshold. Additionally, Apple will change its strict rules on how developers can link to an external web page to complete purchases of digital goods, now allowing more flexibility in designing promotions, discounts and other offers.