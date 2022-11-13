WP: EU officials believe that China will not give up its support for Russia at the G20 summit

European Union (EU) officials believe that China will continue to support Russia at the G20 summit. This was stated by the Washington Post (WP).

According to the newspaper, in Europe on the eve of the summit, it was assumed that the leaders of the G20 would not come to a “diplomatic minimum” – a joint statement of states. Officials, whose names were not released, “saw no sign that Beijing would refuse to support Moscow.”

A senior EU official stressed that the closeness of opinion between China and Russia leads to “additional problems” in the way of the G20 countries to form a common statement.

Earlier, the United States and China predicted a confrontation at the G20 summit in Bali. This opinion was expressed by the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

The Russian delegation at the G20 summit will be headed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov instead of President Vladimir Putin. Assistant to the President of the United States for national security Jake Sullivan said that Joe Biden does not intend to meet with Lavrov.