Pierre Vercotren, a political scientist at the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium, said about the lowest point of relations between the Czech Republic and Russia. His words convey RIA News…

“We have probably reached the low point of the current crisis,” said Vercotren, suggesting that it could get worse. At the same time, in his opinion, both countries realize that severing all diplomatic ties is not an option. Therefore, the reduction in the staff of the embassies is likely to stop.

The further development of events will depend on the evidence from the Czech Republic regarding Russia’s involvement in the explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014, the political scientist is sure.

The Czech Republic accused Russia of being involved in an explosion at an ammunition depot in 2014 in Vrbetica. 18 diplomats were expelled from the country, whom Prague suspects of working for the special services. Moscow responded by declaring 20 employees of the Czech embassy persona non grata. Later it became known that Russia and the Czech Republic would equalize the number of employees in the embassies.