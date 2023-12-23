MP Daley: The West is forcing Ukraine into unfavorable settlement terms

Irish Member of the European Parliament Claire Daly on social media X declared the inevitable betrayal of Ukraine by Western countries. According to her, the allies are forcing Kyiv to unfavorable terms for a peace settlement.

“Almost two years of war have passed in Ukraine, and the always inevitable betrayal of the West has already begun,” the politician said.

According to her, at present, when the republic has lost tens of thousands of people at the front, Kyiv is being forced to make peace on much worse terms than in April 2022, when NATO called for continuing the fight.

Earlier, Ukrainian political scientist Vadim Karasev said that some in Kyiv are proposing to recognize the victory of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the conflict in order to avoid worsening the situation in Ukraine. He noted that now the Ukrainian army, unlike the Russian one, is not able to attack.