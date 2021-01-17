Russia has created the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, demonstrating the ability to independently develop a drug that could suppress the COVID-19 pandemic. This opinion was expressed by journalist Federico Cuzco in the Spanish edition of the French newspaper Le Monde diplomatique.

The author of the article emphasizes that the West reacted skeptically and indifferently to the appearance of the drug. “Driven by linguistic, cultural and political differences, this ignorance is viewed with suspicion by Russian initiatives,” said Cuzco.

According to the journalist, the creation of a vaccine is the result of a whole historical chain of scientific developments in Russia. He stated that Western “storytellers” have denied Russian achievements for years and are now surprised by the announcement of a drug.

In addition, Cusco stressed, unlike the United States and Europe, where pharmaceutical laboratories “impose their medicines at astronomical prices,” Russia is not chasing money.

The journalist concluded that Sputnik V is now spreading all over the world and, probably, after 50 years, no one will remember Western suspicions about the Russian vaccine.

Earlier in January, the World Health Organization (WHO) promised to help certify Sputnik V. According to the senior specialist of the immunization department of the European Bureau of the organization, Oleg Benesh, the certification is now at the stage of WHO approval, but the organization is ready to help and speed up the process.

Sputnik V was developed by the Russian Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry and became the world’s first officially registered vaccine against coronavirus. Later, the Russian Ministry of Health registered another drug – EpiVacCorona, developed by the Vector Center of Rospotrebnadzor.