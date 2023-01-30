The European Union and the US have made a commitment to collaborate on artificial intelligence research, so that it can be used to help address major challenges of the present and the future, such as climate change and natural disasters. Europe is committed to strengthening the administrative sector for AI in the public interest, and will expand the technology as much as possible also in the perspective of health, energy and agriculture. The AI, according to the two partners, will be able to improve climate forecasts in order to anticipate environmental disasters more effectively, also keeping the behavior of insects and birds under control. Discoveries in this sense will be shared with all partner countries in order to share discoveries for the common good. The EU and the US have also jointly signed the Declaration for the future of the Internet, a global and common vision of the evolution of the global network and related technologies.