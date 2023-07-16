admin3i

Temperatures are approaching record levels in Italy, Spain and Greece and in parts of the United States and Japan. Dozens of cities across southern Europe were under alert this Saturday (15/07) because of an intense heat wave . Authorities warn that extreme temperatures are likely to persist for the next few days.

In Italy, at least 16 cities were under “red” heat alert, including Rome, Florence and Bologna.

On the Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia, temperatures could reach 48°C in the coming days. In Rome, the forecast is for the temperature to pass 40°C on Monday and rise even higher on Tuesday, breaking the 2017 record, when thermometers marked 40.5°C in the Italian capital.

In Greece, the Acropolis of Athens was partially closed for the second consecutive day, after the Greek meteorological service issued a warning that parts of the country could experience highs of up to 44°C on Saturday. The service said heatwave alerts would continue into the next week.

In Spain, the national meteorological service said that temperatures in the east of the Iberian Peninsula and in the Balearic Islands could rise to between 40°C and 42°C.

US and Japan also face extreme weather

Japan has also been suffering from an extreme heat wave, with temperatures expected to reach 39°C on Sunday and Monday.

In the US, areas that concentrate more than 90 million Americans remain under extreme heat alert.

Experts warn that the heat will get worse this weekend in Nevada, Arizona and California, where temperatures are expected to rise above 48.8C in some desert locations.

In Las Vegas, Nevada, an intense heat wave could break the city’s all-time record of 47.2°C this weekend. Phoenix, the capital of Arizona, is expected to register temperatures above 43°C for the 15th consecutive day.

Meanwhile, a series of wildfires rage in California. In Europe, a wildfire on the Spanish island of La Palma on Saturday also forced the evacuation of at least 2,000 people.

heat must persist

On Friday, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported that the intense heat wave that already broke the record for the highest monthly average temperature in June and two records for average daily temperature in the first half of July will continue for the next two weeks. and can last until August.

The scientific arm of the United Nations predicts temperatures will remain above normal in the Mediterranean region, with weekly temperatures up to 5°C above average.

“This extreme weather is becoming an increasingly frequent phenomenon of climate change and is having a major impact on human health, ecosystems, economies, agriculture, energy and water supplies,” said WMO Secretary-General Professor Petteri Taalas. .

In view of this situation, Taalas qualified as “urgent” the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions “as quickly and profoundly as possible”.

If this situation is not reversed, the Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Climate Change – the greatest scientific authority on the subject – estimates that by 2050 about half of the European population could face a high or very high risk of thermal overload in summer.

