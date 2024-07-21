Meloni has chosen to chase the sirens Lepenist





The flood of editorials that followed the re-election of Ursula von der Leyen to President of the Commission with the no of Georgia Meloniare the demonstration of an important game that will not be without consequences for Italy. Leaving aside the surreal debates filled only with cheering, it must be said that Meloni, without looking too much to the future, could have at least recognized how much Europe (and in particular von der Leyen) has done for Italy, let’s think for example of the generosity we have benefited from on the PNRR (which let’s remember is the main asset that supports the national GDP and keeps it far from zero point zero).

This would have been enough to give the green light to Ursula von der Leyeninstead Meloni has chosen to chase the sirens Lepenist. Melons he also demonstrated an unexpected naivety considering that we have never signed the ESM (a selfish choice, when it would be enough not to use it but to leave to others the possible possibility of using it), that on the beach resorts and taxis we are the joke of Europe, that on the next plan to return to the parameters foreseen in the new stability pact we will be under special surveillance (with the highest debt in Europe) and that, finally, the immigration issue is not at all resolved.

Read also/ Crosetto attacks Stoltenberg: “Southern Front to Spain? A personal affront” – Affaritaliani.it

Georgia seems to have returned to the most straightforward rhetoric proclaiming that “we are a founding country” and that “we are the most stable government in Europe”, we hope that it will at least remain firmly Atlantic in foreign policy despite the overflowing Orban, Le Pen and Trump but also the many Italian dwarves who think they can help Ukraine without allowing the use of weapons on Russian soil when the Russians fire missiles every day at Ukrainian civilian targets.

Don’t be fooled Melonsfrom now on, to maintain the same specific weight that it has had until now, this time it has miscalculated and misstrategized, first losing the game of weighty nominations then denying the vote to von der Leyen. This is called politics, if you take a defeat you need to get back up and not, as Meloni seems to be doing, point the finger at anyone.