WP: European leaders stunned by Biden’s accelerated aging

US President Joe Biden has shown signs of accelerated aging in recent months, reports The Washington Post (WP) cited aides to the head of state, foreign officials and members of Congress.

They say he moves more slowly, speaks more quietly and loses his train of thought more often than he did just a year ago. The physical signs of Biden’s aging have become more obvious – a stiff gait, a raspy, softened voice and speech that is now difficult to hear and understand, WP writes.

The newspaper’s sources also noted that during the G7 summit in June, several European leaders were stunned by how much older Biden looked.

“There’s been a decline over the last year. He was much more energetic in 2023. He’s getting older, and I’m pretty sure that’s normal. The question is how long can he do this job, and I don’t know the answer to that,” said one former administration official.

Earlier, a group of influential American businessmen, sponsors of the Democratic Party, sent a letter to Biden and called on him to withdraw his candidacy from the upcoming elections. At the time of sending to the White House, the document had been signed by 168 people.

Biden himself, amid calls to abandon his repeated bid for the post, has promised to win the presidential election, which will take place in November.