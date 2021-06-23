In 2020, total global wealth grew by $ 28.7 trillion to $ 418.3 trillion. At the current dollar rate, the growth was 7.4 percent, in 2019 prices – 4.1 percent. Adult per capita wealth grew by 6 and 2.7 percent, respectively. This is evidenced by the data of the annual research Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report 2021 research institute Credit Suisse, which is at the disposal of “Lenta.ru”.

In terms of wealth growth, the United States and Europe have outstripped all other regions. North America accounted for nearly half of the total, $ 12.4 trillion. In European countries, the growth was 9.2 trillion.

Next come the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding China and India ($ 4.7 trillion) and China (4.2 trillion). In India, wealth fell by $ 594 billion and in Latin America by $ 1.2 trillion.

The total world debt also increased – by 7.5 percent. According to experts, the value could have been higher if households were not limited by the opportunities for spending, which is associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Indebtedness rose the most in China and Europe, and declined in Africa and Latin America.

By population groups, those who had a high share of shares in their assets felt best. Also, homeowners received an increase in welfare, as the cost of housing increased. Working women were particularly hard hit, as many of them are employed in service industries such as hotels, consumer services and retail.

The difference in the level of well-being among adults has widened. The number of dollar millionaires increased by 5.2 million (total 56.1 million). Because of this, in order to enter the 1 percent of the richest people on the planet, an adult must now have more than a million dollars, in 2019 – 988.1 thousand dollars.

Russians who previously took part in the Credit Suisse Emerging Consumer Survey 2021 reported that their incomes decreased by 24 percent during the pandemic, which is almost the same as the global level (25 percent). The worst was in Thailand (minus 45 percent), and best of all in China (minus 10 percent).