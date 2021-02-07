The warring parties in Libya have agreed on a transitional government. Whether a peace process succeeds also depends on the Europeans.

For the first time in years, the warring parties in Libya have agreed on a political process to end the armed conflict. Together with UN mediators in Geneva, you have selected people to form the transitional government. She should organize nationwide elections for next December. It is an important step towards bringing the Libya conflict closer to an end – even if there are still many stumbling blocks on the way to a peaceful future.

The new names at the top of the new transitional government are hardly known internationally, as is their precise political timetable. The challenges are enormous. The militias on both sides, armed to the teeth, lead a political life of their own. It is also unclear whether the many foreign chefs are involved in the Libyan kitchen, especially Turkey, which supports Tripoli and the Arab Emirates, which provide the renegade General Khalifa Haftar with money and weapons in the east, as well as Russia, which uses mercenaries to support him has sent.

There are many possible spoilers. There are the foreign powers who were influenced by the war in the oil-rich country. In the east there is the would-be dictator General Haftar, and in the west there are the Muslim Brotherhood-dominated militias, both of whom have much to lose in a pacified Libya.

As Libya’s immediate neighbor, Europe also shares responsibility for whether the whole thing is crowned with success. The foreign powers that have fueled the war so far must be slowed down. “We are ready to hold those who endanger stability or undermine the political process in Libya to account,” said a joint statement by the governments of Germany, France, Italy, Great Britain and the USA. Over the next few months, not only will the assertiveness of the new Libyan transitional government be tested, but also the international will to support it.