The disaster on Moria does not trigger any efforts to act together. On the contrary: it is still about defense.

People in poorly equipped camps for years, waiting for their future: the situation of migrants on Lesbos is bitter. This is a big issue in Germany. It looks completely different in large parts of the EU. The support for these people is often limited to lip service, so the topic is even worth a headline.

One reason for this fact lies in the policy of the federal government five years ago, when it allowed hundreds of thousands of migrants into the country. To avoid any misunderstandings: This step was the right one because it put humanity before individual bureaucratic regulations. The consequence of this, which continues to this day, is that many EU members feel that they are finally relieved of their responsibility for accepting additional refugees.

But this situation is also reason enough for the federal government to refuse comprehensive aid with reference to a necessary European solution, which in turn most EU member states refuse to accept with reference to the policy of the Federal Republic. This is how the cat bites its tail. No common policy grows out of the obligation to act morally. Particular interests take precedence over collective responsibility. And there is a growing desire not to have to accept any more migrants at all.

The EU Commission is now following this line. First and foremost, your plans are to ward off refugee movements. For years Europe has not been able to find an agreement on the distribution of migrants. The consequence is: the distribution should take place outside Europe. The disaster on Moria does not trigger efforts to act together in the integration of refugees. The opposite is the case: it is only about their common defense. In this way you can perhaps resolve a conflict within the EU in the short term. But that doesn’t help the persecuted.