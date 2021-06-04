Moroccan-Spanish relations were strained as a result of the Spanish government allowing Ibrahim Ghali, leader of the “Polisario Front”, to enter Spain. The Spanish move was interpreted in Morocco as a provocative action of a person wanted before the Spanish courts on specific charges. The current tension between the two sides may extend to other chapters of interactions, in light of past and current rivalries that will be fueled by the reactionary policies of the two sides that will loom on the horizon, especially in the European Union countries. The latter is still awaiting what is happening, especially that the entire EU countries will be affected by the scenarios that the two parties can go to, especially since the Spanish interior has also entered the front line, especially the “extreme right” parties, which means that we are facing a possible escalation. All scenarios.

With France entering to try to bring the two sides closer with the aim of reaching a solution, even if temporarily, and resuming contacts, and not continuing the escalatory approach, especially with the influx of thousands of immigrants to Spain through the cities of Ceuta and Melilla, which threatens to confront a real one unless the current dispute is contained, especially that in The Moroccan side has a lot of important papers that will not only disturb Spain, but also the entire European countries, which are anticipating its repercussions for both Germany and France, which do not want escalation that might affect serious issues, including the issue of illegal immigration, the movement of migrants and border control, which they are committed to. Morocco is doing well, and it is done within the scope of common interests, which was confirmed by Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, who considered the Spanish behavior in dealing with the Ibrahim Ghali file and its political use would harm Spanish interests as an offensive behavior by Spain towards Morocco, its people and the interests of the strategy.

Unless France and Germany act, Morocco may stop following up on the issue of immigration and dealing with it at the borders, especially since the countries of the Union have extended relations with Morocco, and this requires a European review of the Spanish position, which does not stop only with the issue of the leader of the “Polisario Front”, especially since there are important backgrounds It takes place in a context that supports the Moroccan approach and strengthens its position, including the American recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara region.

Morocco is able to export crises to all of Europe, which is what it is betting on in the context of the current tension, which will push France and Germany to intervene for full-fledged interests. Therefore, reaching court mechanisms to resolve the current scene may be a real and acceptable solution, in light of the betting on the decline of the Spanish government’s position on supporting Ibrahim Ghali’s presence on its lands, especially since this matter may be an entry point for an interim settlement to dismantle the current Spanish position regarding the crisis of dealing with the Polisario Front, which is not It continues to cause instability in the Maghreb-European relations, as well as in the Arab and African domains.

* Academician specializing in strategic affairs and political science.