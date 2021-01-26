The First Female does not finish catching the rhythm in this 2021. The storm Filomena and the COVID-19 pandemic have caused more than a dozen postponements in the last three days. The last one, the one announced yesterday by Barcelona and Athletic because of a positive case and ten close contacts in the red and white squad. Total, There are three games that will not be played on this day 17 (Granadilla-Eibar and Deportivo-Sporting de Huelva were already suspended due to coronavirus). Thus, after the victory in extremis of Real Madrid over Santa Teresa yesterday, the bulk of the matches are held this Wednesday, with Europe and salvation as main struggles.

Madrid CFF receives Sevilla in Matapiñonera (13:30 hours) with Champions squares between eyebrows. After achieving three consecutive victories, the white team is in sixth position, with 28 points, just three behind Atlético, third, and six behind Real Madrid, second. In addition, it is a favorable day for Óscar Fernández’s men to climb positions, since Granadilla (fifth) does not play, and Levante (fourth) receives the rojiblanco team. However, they will not have it easy Estela, Geyse, Valeria, Priscila and company, because in front they will have a hurt Sevilla for his last defeat against Atleti (3-0).

Matches on Wednesday, January 26 13:30 hours: Madrid CFF – Sevilla FC 16:30 hours: Espanyol – Valencia CF 18:30 hours: EDF Logroño – Rayo Vallecano (LaLiga Sports TV) 20:30 hours: Real Sociedad – Real Betis (GOL)

Look at Europe too, out of the corner of your eye, the Royal Society. As if that war It wasn’t theirs, the team trained by Natalia Arroyo can get hooked on the fight for third position to get back on the path of victory. Something that has been costing him a lot, since they have only won one of their last five games. But, if they beat Betis (8:30 pm, GOAL), they would add 30 points to their locker, entering the Top-Five of the standings. The verdiblanco team, penultimate, continues looking for a reaction that not even with Juan Carlos Amorós on the bench has arrived. Betis have not won since last November 11, 2020, accumulating nine consecutive defeats. They have quality, work capacity and dedication, but they don’t hit the mark.

His fight, that of salvation, is also that of Logroño and Rayo Vallecano (6:30 p.m., LaLiga Sports TV), with 10 and 15 points respectively, who will star in Las Gaunas a high tension duel with much more than a victory at stake. While, Espanyol, with 14 points, will want to add again against Valencia (16:30 hours) what is tenth and that he is living this season much more calmly than the previous one (when he was penultimate at the time of the suspension of the competition). Thus, although somewhat weakened, the First Iberdrola continues its course …