“I accepted the offer that was made to me by Pd and Più Europa to be a common candidate for the next policies. For me it is an important step, the next elections are the most important we will have for several years, two visions confront each other. different worlds, one conservative and one progressive, both legitimate, but Italy must decide “. She said it Carlo Cottarelli during the press conference of Più Europa and Pd. Cottarelli was in pole position to be the candidate of the Center-left in the Lombardy Region. If elected to Parliament, it will not be him. “For me, being progressive means putting social justice at the center of political life as an opportunity for social growth that everyone must have. It is Article 3 of our Constitution”, he added. “We need a progressive taxation and not a flat tax that has nothing progressive, being progressive means looking at the EU as a political entity that must develop and not as a scapegoat”, he stressed, expressing “regret” for the Action’s exit from the center-left coalition.

Elections, Letta: Cottarelli a spearhead in the countryside – “I thank Cottarelli, we proposed to him to apply and to be the point of synthesis of the work between the Democratic Party and Piu ‘Europe, he is the best interpreter of the agreement we made last week, which sees Cottareli enter and whoever has exited. decided to go out. Working with him is a privilege “. This was said by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, in a press conference with the leaders of Piu ‘Europa, in Rome. “Cottarelli will be one of the main spearheads of the electoral campaign. Cottarelli will be a candidate in the north, both in the uninominal and in the proportional, we intend that his candidacy will be visible, strong and important”.

Elections, Magi: Cottarelli is the right Carlo – “Not even two months ago Calenda defined Carlo Cottarelli ‘the perfect name to hold together a progressive and reformist camp’. Today Cottarelli announced that he had accepted the candidacy proposal with Più Europa and the Democratic Party ”, thus on Twitter Riccardo Magi, deputy and President of + Europa.

