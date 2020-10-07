French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday during a visit to a hospital in Paris. LEWIS JOLY / POOL / EFE

The legal offensive against Islamist extremism launched in France by President Emmanuel Macron is an important initiative, with laudable objectives, but not without risks. On the one hand, it is about claiming and imposing the operation of the rule of law throughout the national territory and offering all citizens the protection of their values ​​and means, but, at the same time, it must be avoided that its formulation causes stigmatization or pave the way for Islamophobic attitudes. Although with different nuances, the question of the integration of Muslim communities concerns many European societies, and therefore the French initiative has an interest that goes beyond its borders.

The new provision, which will be presented in December, will allow tighter vigilance over those who work in the indoctrination of young people and in the financing of extremist groups and individuals. To this end, among other things, the Government will reinforce economic and ideological vigilance on associations that under the guise of other activities — sporting, cultural, etc. — are actually engaged in radical indoctrination.

But the great novelty of Macron’s proposal is conceptual. The president has used the term “Islamist separatism” to refer to those communities that live outside the common laws that bind and protect the citizens of the Republic and the foreigners who reside in it. The president intends to reintegrate these groups not only for a matter of equal rights and duties of all citizens or guardianship of minors, but also to prevent these sources from feeding the main scourge that French society has suffered in recent years. years: jihadist terrorism.

It is understandable, therefore, that the State insists that children should be schooled and not confined at home to receive an education that alienates them from their environment. Or that he is willing to pursue humiliating practices such as so-called “virginity certificates” or sexual discrimination. In short, that the law is truly the same for everyone.

But this initiative is not without risks. Fundamentally, of two. On the one hand, perfectly compliant citizens and entities may feel paradoxically singled out and discriminated against by measures that seek to impose equality. Proposals such as forcing associations to sign a “secularism letter” whose non-compliance leads to the loss of subsidies may seem very pertinent, but the legislator must always remember that the law is the same for everyone and that the provisions ad hoc they run a serious risk of engaging in discriminatory uses, which would lead to greater rejection and self-exclusion. The other major danger is that this legal offensive will be used by far-right parties and movements that promote Islamophobia, for which there is greater social tolerance in Europe than there is for hatred of other minorities.

The French Government must therefore make a huge effort not only to prevent the law from being violated and to integrate into the Republic those who now live on the fringes of it, but also so that those who are already inside are not stigmatized. It is a good starting point that Macron, together with the attack on “Islamist separatism”, admitted the failures of the state in integrating the Muslim community.