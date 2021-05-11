D.he EU has come through the pandemic well so far, so well that since the weekend it has been systematically thinking about its future and new socio-political tasks that are actually not its profession. In the EU, the future means growth through crisis, and because this time you are not so exhausted, but come out of the crisis zone with solid gains in terrain, you can put your feelers out again.

That seemed different for a long time. When the pandemic hit, Brussels was like an island in a sea of ​​fog. Corona was the moment when the nation states were declared dead. The Brussels institutions had to watch impotently as the countries raised their borders as if the Schengen area had never existed, and when it came to the procurement and distribution of protective masks, European solidarity had to be ignored. The EU health authority reacted late and was ill-equipped. Where the EU did something, like buying protective masks, things went wrong at first.

Comparable errors could also be said of nation states and world authorities, especially since federal systems reacted sluggishly to the virus. But the EU was particularly severely judged. In the style of the breakdown report, comments were made on how she underestimated the medical risk and allowed time to pass unnecessarily in the negotiations on vaccines. The European commissioners were counted on the numerous appeals to the countries to dismantle the health system, which now led to the fact that lives in intensive care units had to be offset against each other.

Test of the speed of political reaction

In short: the EU was predicted to die from exhaustion soon; after a series of crises, the virus should now be the nail in the coffin. That was premature and underestimated the level of integration. Should the EU even be held responsible for failing in the health sector, for which it has no competence? So you can see it differently. The really astonishing thing then is how the Dutch historian Luuk van Middelaar in a book that has just been published in German (“The European Pandaemonium”, Suhrkamp) writes that the EU was expected to work in an area for which it had no mandate, while otherwise being accused of interpreting its competences too broadly.

The Brussels institutions seem to have been aware that they would not have been forgiven for pointing out that they were actually not responsible for Corona. The virus was a test of the Union’s speed of reaction in event policy. Here it became apparent that the EU continues to act sluggishly as a political actor, although it has increasingly claimed competencies to do so since the Maastricht Treaty.

Despite financial support, she has a relatively small share in the development of the vaccine. The private sector, which for economic reasons failed to develop preventive vaccines, acted faster than state institutes for applied research, and the European Research Area is already in a fragmentary state.

Clandestine increase in power

The pandemic was a test in uncharted territory for the EU. The longer the crisis lasted, the more confidently it attracted the initiative and provided evidence that – with the known inadequacies – it knew how to react to historical moments. The fact that the purchase of 500 million doses of vaccine for all Europeans has been left to her is not a bad result for an authority that has neither a department nor responsibility for it. The Corona aid package, financed by central borrowing, was finally celebrated as a coronation act, although it initially only means 750 billion euros in liabilities.

The economically powerful member states have since feared that the aid package would pave the way for a debt union that is prohibited under the Maastricht Treaty (otherwise Germany would not have agreed), but that it now has a precedent. This fear is not unjustified, the economic consequences of Corona will not be long in coming, and the EU has so far often achieved its increase in power in a clandestine way: through legal integration that exceeds contractual powers, via the European Court of Justice, which is friendly to the EU institutions but held the hand protectively.

The Monnet method is proverbial: one overloads the institutions with tasks that they cannot fulfill, as the crisis shows, and uses the moment of crisis to assign them further competencies, ad infinitum. This game now repeats itself on an improved basis. Before the euro crisis it was hardly conceivable that the European Central Bank would buy up government bonds in the trillions because it would have undermined the Maastricht Treaty condition of not being a political actor Buying government bonds and securities with a volume of hundreds of billions of euros, no more debates comparable to the euro crisis.

The public discussion revolves around the pros and cons of taking on debt and subsides when it comes to terms. But that is not a less interesting question, after all, it is also a question of whether the EU can live up to its social policy claims – or whether it just pushes the social consequences off to the countries. The same applies to the billions mobilized by the ECB, which are distributed primarily for the benefit of banks, actually insolvent companies and stockholders and which deepen the social gap between the middle and lower classes, as can be seen in the real estate sector.

One could now hope with a lot of optimism that these side effects will play a role at the future summit, which wants to involve citizens. Regardless of this, it would be time to take a closer look at the specific steps that follow the respective gain in power.