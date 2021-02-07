The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, admitted the possible adoption of sanctions against Russia in the near future. He told about this in his blog following a visit to Moscow.

According to Borrell, this issue will be discussed during the upcoming meeting of the European Foreign Ministers on February 22. “As usual, states must decide on the way forward, and yes, they can include sanctions,” he said.

Earlier, Josep Borrell described relations with Russia following his visit to Moscow as far from satisfactory. Nevertheless, the head of EU diplomacy called for leaving open diplomatic channels for “de-escalating crises and incidents and for direct exchange of views, transmission of firm and frank messages.”

Borrell was on a visit to Russia from 4 to 6 February. At this time, he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as well as representatives of Russian public organizations.