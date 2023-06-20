The European Union’s goal of halving road accident victims by 2030 appears to be a long way off. What is most worrying is the fact that we are not faced with an improvement, albeit gradual, in the data, but with theirs worsening: in all of last year, in fact, deaths on the roads showed an increase of 4% compared to 2021, with peaks even higher than 50% in countries such as Malta and Luxembourg.

Who goes up and who goes down

On balance, the increase in road fatalities concerned 19 of the 32 countries monitored by the PIN programme, i.e. the Road Safety Performance Index established by ETSC in 2006 following the first road safety objectives set by the European Union: in the remaining 13 countries, road deaths have decreased, with the greatest reductions involving Slovenia ( -25%), Latvia (-23%), Lithuania and Cyprus (-18%). Having said of the generalized increase in road fatalities compared to 2021, it should be noted that compared to 2019, a year in which many countries, including Italy, have chosen as the basis for the targets for the current decade, fatalities on European roads have fallen by 9%. Still too many, mind you, but still declining.

Record-breaking Lithuania

Looking back over the last ten years, Lithuania was the only EU Member State to reduce the number of road fatalities by over 50%, reaching a peak of -60%. A further 13 NIP countries achieved a decrease above the EU average of 22%, while still others made less progress. Malta, Israel, the Netherlands and Luxembourg are the only four countries that have instead come to terms with a increase in deaths.

Victims avoided

Finally, the figure relating to “avoided” deaths in the decade 2013-2022 in the EU is interesting: in fact we are talking about 39,553 road victims “spared”, compared to the number that would have been recorded if each Member State had continued with the same levels as in 2012. A further 40,987 lives, however, ACI-ETSC point out, could have been saved if that 6.7% annual reduction had been achieved it is required to achieve the goal of halving road deaths in ten years. The lives saved throughout 2022, however, corresponded to a lower social cost of approx 15 billion euros: forecasts for the decade 2013-2022 speak of a lower overall social cost of 104 billion euros.

Far goal

“If things stay like this, Europe will not achieve its goal – commented Antonio Avenoso, Executive Director of the ETSC – The European Union and national governments will have to redouble their efforts to face old and new challenges. A consequence of the closures due to Covid seems to be the worsening behavior of road users, despite the decrease in traffic. Speeding, drink and drug driving, and distracted driving aren’t going away. Therefore, the application of the rules it will have to be intensified, not reduced“.