Europe | Air pollution kills 1,200 children in Europe every year

The studied countries did not include all large industrialized countries, so in reality the number may be even higher.

Air pollution cause more than 1,200 premature deaths of people under the age of 18 in Europe every year. In addition, they significantly increase the risk of developing a chronic disease in later life, says the European Environment Agency (EAA).

Despite recent improvements, the amount of the most important air pollutants in many European countries remains persistently above the recommendations of the World Health Organization. The situation is particularly bad in Eastern Central Europe and Italy, the Environmental Agency says after investigating the matter in more than 30 countries, 27 of which are EU countries.

The report did not include the major industrialized countries Russia, Ukraine and Britain, which is why it can be assumed that the actual death toll on the continent may be even higher.

In November The EAA reported that 238,000 people died prematurely due to air pollution in 2020 in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland and Turkey. The study published now is EAA’s first to focus specifically on children.

“Although the number of premature deaths in this age group is relatively low compared to the European population that the EAA reviews annually, Deaths at a young age represent a loss of future potential,” the agency said.

It requires the authorities to focus on improving air quality in the vicinity of schools and kindergartens as well as sports venues and public transport hubs.

“After birth, ambient air pollution increases the risk of serious health problems, including asthma, reduced lung function, respiratory infections and allergies,” the report notes.