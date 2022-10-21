The European Union leaders reached an agreement at dawn this Friday to work “urgently” on the development of a cap on the price of gas and also to Europeanize a model similar to the Iberian exception that limits its influence in the electricity market, although the two ideas are subject to separate impact analyses.

“Before the use of Energy as a weapon by Russiathe European Union will remain united to protect its citizens and companies and will take the necessary measures urgently”, underlines the document of conclusions agreed by the Heads of State and Government of the bloc.

Specifically, text urges the European Comission already the energy ministers of the Twenty-seven to work on a series of “additional” and “urgent” measures to tackle the energy crisis, but always having first analyzed the possible consequences they may have on current contracts, including those signed long-term.

Among them, they advocate advancing in the design of a “dynamic and temporary” price corridor that “immediately limits the episodes of excessive prices”taking into account a series of “safeguards” that Brussels included in the proposal that it unveiled last Tuesday.

Another measure included in the document is a “European framework to limit the price of gas in electricity generation”, although Brussels must accompany the initiative with an analysis of its costs and benefits.

In particular, this mechanism inspired by the Iberian exception will not be able to modify the design of the electricity market in which the price is set by the latest technology used to produce electricity, and will have to guarantee that it does not lead to a greater gas consumption.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenexplained at a press conference that Brussels will work to minimize the “financial impact” that such a mechanism would entail in those countries that use a lot of gas to produce electricity and also to prevent it from promoting the export of “subsidized electricity” to neighbors such as Switzerland, UK or the Balkans.

Both the flexible cap on gas purchases and the intervention in the electricity model would be two initiatives of a temporary nature while community services work on the design of an alternative reference index to the TTF that more correctly reflects the price of natural gas transactions liquefied (LNG).

The European leaders also agreed to develop a system of joint gas purchases that would be voluntary “except for a mandatory aggregate demand with a volume equivalent to 15% of the needs to fill deposits, according to national needs.”

Finally, the Twenty-seven commit to “mobilizing the relevant tools at national and European level” to alleviate the impact of the energy crisis on homes and businesses, while “maintaining the global competitiveness of the EU, a level playing field and the integrity of the single market”.

“The Council (European) will continue to closely monitor economic developments and is committed to strengthening coordination to act with a determined and agile response,” the leaders promise.

EFE.

