Europe has taken a big step this Tuesday in the global fight against deforestation, although at the risk of going backwards in other already complex negotiations of great interest to the Twenty-seven, such as pending trade agreements, especially Mercosur. The Council of the EU has given the last go-ahead that was missing —after approval in the European Parliament in April— to the law agreed last December that seeks to close the European space to products such as coffee, wood, soybeans or meat that contribute to deforestation or forest degradation.

The ecological standard, a pioneer in the world, will affect several Mercosur countries with which Europe has spent two decades trying to seal the most ambitious free trade pact in the European bloc. Of these, the one that most worries Europeans is the giant Brazil, with whom Brussels seeks a new complicity since the return of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, after the disastrous relations with his predecessor, the populist anti-environmentalist Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazil is annoyed that the EU closes the door to products from deforested areas of the Amazon precisely when a president who came to power with an ambitious and explicit environmental commitment that includes zero deforestation by 2030 is inaugurating. Lula’s government considers, according to Brazilian diplomatic sources, that “unilateral actions” such as the new norm contradict free trade and the spirit of agreements such as Mercosur-EU. In addition, it aggravates the discontent created by what Brasilia considers to be additional environmental demands put forward by the European side to Mercosur to ratify the trade agreement between the two blocs.

With the new European regulations against deforestation, which will come into force in the coming weeks (20 days after it is published in the Official Gazette of the EU), companies that want to market in the European market the, for the moment, seven products identified as crucial in terms of deforestation – palm oil, cocoa, coffee, rubber, livestock, timber and soybeans, as well as their derivatives, such as beef, leather products, printed paper, furniture, cosmetics or chocolate – may only be do so if they demonstrate so-called “due diligence”. That is, they must have a label that verifies that the goods sold, to which new products could be added in the future, have been produced on land that has not suffered deforestation since December 31, 2020 and that they also comply with all laws. relevant in this regard in the country of production.

Within a period of 18 months from the entry into force of the standard, the Commission must carry out a risk assessment that will classify the countries, or areas thereof, on a scale ranging from “low risk”, for whose products the due diligence will be a lighter process, to those of “high risk”, which will imply that imports from those places will be subject to more controls. The EU will also regularly review the list of products subject to these controls and reserves the ability to update it, as well as to designate new areas of concern.

Companies that do not meet the requirements will be subject to “efficient and dissuasive” sanctions with a maximum fine that will be “at least 4% of the total sales in the EU of the operator or trader” concerned.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

Since before the political agreement on this regulation was announced in December, the potentially affected countries —exporters of the goods that will now have to demonstrate their ecological origin—, especially from Southeast Asia and the South American giant Brazil, expressed their concern with a regulation which directly affects some of its main exports.

In November, 14 of the main producers of raw materials, including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Ivory Coast, sent a letter to the leaders of the European institutions, complaining about what they consider a unilateral measure and also concerned due to the “discriminatory and punitive nature” of the risk assessment process established by this regulation. Accusations of protectionism and even colonialism have also been launched, according to documents that record the potential conflicts that Europe believes this rule could cause, and to which EL PAÍS has had access.

In these, Brazil is identified as one of the countries where a more insistent pedagogy is recommended. After all, it is not only one of the largest exporters to the EU of this type of product. It is also a key player in Latin America, a continent to which Europe now wants to direct greater attention and efforts, taking advantage of the imminent Spanish rotating presidency of the EU and the return to power of Lula. Brazil also assumes the rotating presidency of the G-20 at the end of the year.

In Brussels they are clear that the regulation now about to enter into force would have received a flat rejection from former President Bolsonaro. The return of Lula, who has made concrete commitments in the fight against unbridled deforestation during the far-right’s tenure, undoubtedly paves the way. However, the suspicions expressed in recent months by Brasilia have led the EU to launch an intense diplomatic offensive, with constant visits to Brazil by senior European representatives: from parliamentary missions – right now there are two, a delegation from the committee on International Trade and another from the delegation for relations with Brazil— to the recent visit of the Commissioner for the Environment, Virginijus Sinkevicius. In January, his immediate boss and main person in charge of environmental policies in Brussels, Frans Timmermans, traveled to the South American giant. And the president of the European Commission herself, Ursula von der Leyen, should make a visit in June that she had to postpone in April.

Uncertainty in Brazil

MEP César Luena was surprised by the final approval of the regulation when he was visiting Brazil. As vice president of the European Parliament’s Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety, the Spanish socialist knows very well the European deforestation law and the suspicions it arouses. In his conversations with various Brazilian authorities these days, the subject has come up repeatedly, he admits. Even so, he is confident that they will not necessarily have a greater impact on the relations that the EU now wants to relaunch with the region. As he explains in a telephone conversation from Brasilia, his impression is that “more than concern or distrust, what there is is uncertainty” in the face of a law that is unprecedented and whose impact is global. But he says he is convinced that doubts will be cleared up as soon as a law begins to be applied that, he assures, is “very measured” and that, after all, he recalls, seeks the same objective as the one declared by Lula: to end the deforestation and degradation of the forest.

In any case, Lula would prefer that allied countries in the fight against the climate crisis help him financially through the Amazon Fund, which finances sustainable projects. In parallel, Brazilian exporters consider that the bureaucratic process to certify their products will make them less competitive. In the last year, the Brazilian Amazon lost more than 11,500 square kilometers, 11% less than the previous balance. Achieving zero deforestation by 2030 is a huge challenge, a long-distance race that requires ending a lucrative illicit business and offering new sources of income to offenders, whom Bolsonaro has encouraged in recent years.

Impunity during Bolsonaro’s term accelerated deforestation that had increased since 2012. Lula intends to emulate, hand in hand with his Environment Minister, Marina Silva, the achievements of his first stage, when illegal logging collapsed with political will, inspectors , fines and investment. He has also announced an alliance between Brazil, Congo and Indonesia – the three countries with the most tropical forests in the world – to protect the forest through sustainable exploitation.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter