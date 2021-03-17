Christoph Leitl, President of the Association of European Chambers of Commerce and Industry, in his article for the Austrian edition Kurier admitted that Europe made mistakes in relations with Russia.

According to Leitl, at the moment, Europe’s relations with Russia have reached their lowest point, but there is a chance for their reset. He believes that “by being creative, new solutions can be found.” In particular, Brussels should begin to gradually ease the sanctions, which, he said, “have caused enormous damage to both sides.”

In addition, the parties must establish relations in the economic, scientific, and cultural spheres. As for the Ukrainian issue, the president of the chamber believes that the European Union should remain neutral, following the example of Austria. Among other points of contact, he named the challenges posed by climate change and digitalization.

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing a familiar source, reported that some of the highest-ranking officials of the European Union (EU) privately favored a “less belligerent approach” to relations with Russia. In particular, EU Ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer argued that the EU’s position on Russia is outdated and too focused on the Ukrainian conflict, and it needs to move on.