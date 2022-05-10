The European Union (EU) accused Russian authorities on Tuesday of carrying out a cyberattack against a network of satellites just an hour before starting the invasion of Ukraine, to pave the way for their assault.

This is the first time that the EU formally blames the Russian authorities for carrying out a cyber attack, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, pointed out in a note.

The cyberattack took place an hour before Russia’s unprovoked and unwarranted invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, facilitating military aggression.

“The European Union and its Member States, together with their international partners, strongly condemn the malicious cyber activity carried out by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, that targeted the KA-SAT satellite network, operated by Viasat,” he said.

According to the EU, the cyberattack against this satellite that offers high-speed internet connection to Europe occurred an hour before Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack against Ukraine on February 24.

“This cyberattack had a significant impact that caused indiscriminate interruptions in communications between various public authorities, companies and users in Ukraine, as well as affecting several EU Member States” and “facilitated military aggression,” the statement said.

Borrell added that the bloc had previously said the cyberattacks came from Russia, but now had enough evidence to attribute this attack to the Russian state.

“We will have to work together with Ukraine and international partners on how to prevent, discourage, deter and respond to these cyber attacks that we certainly attribute to the Russian Federation,” he said.

The Twenty-Seven affirmed that “cyber-attacks directed at Ukraine, including against critical infrastructure, could spread to other countries and have systemic effects that endanger the security of the citizens of Europe” and once again called on Russia to “immediately” put an end to war and senseless human suffering”.

European providers said in March that the attack on US satellite operator Viasat disconnected thousands of Internet users in Germany, France, Hungary, Greece, Italy and Poland.

EFE and AFP

