Azarov: Nazi ideology is raising its head in Europe

Nazi ideology is gradually raising its head in Europe. This was stated by former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, he is quoted by “Gazeta.Ru”.

Azarov noted that memorials to the Nazis are being opened in Latvia and Estonia. Thus, at the fraternal cemetery in the Latvian village of Lestene, an entire memorial complex was erected in honor of the Latvian legionnaires who served in the SS. This was financed by the Latvian Ministry of Culture. In Estonia, in the city of Jõhvi, a memorial was opened to the Nazis Georg Sooden and Raul Juriado, who served in one of the Estonian SS divisions.

Thus, in the European Union, according to Azarov, they are destroying historical memory and forgetting the lessons of the past.

Earlier, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Crimea to the President of Russia Georgy Muradov stated that anti-Russian Nazism had formed in the West. According to him, this worldview first arose not in Ukraine, but in the Baltics, and then spread to European countries.