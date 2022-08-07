Handelsblatt: Europe provokes an energy crisis in third world countries

Europe is looking around the world for a replacement for Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and, as a result, is taking blue fuel away from third world countries. This is reported “InoSMI” with reference to the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

According to the publication, the Europeans create competition in the LNG markets and provoke gas problems in third world countries. It is noted that energy companies in developing countries are no longer able to purchase gas at world prices.

Steve Hill, vice president of oil and gas company Shell, called the gas situation in Asia critical. He said that Europe is pumping gas from the rest of the world and creating an energy crisis in developing countries. For example, Bangladesh has already accused the European Union of luring LNG producers to its side with money and depriving millions of people in developing countries of blue fuel.

Earlier, Igor Yushkov, a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, said that for several years now there has been a “price arbitrage” system in the world, according to which the LNG supplier sells gas to countries that offer more money. According to the analyst, if before the prices for blue fuel were higher in Asia, today the cost of gas in Europe has overtaken the prices in Asia.