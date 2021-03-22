Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko accused Europe of interfering in the American elections. His words lead RIA News…

Grushko noted that interference in the US presidential elections in 2016 and 2020 took place, but not by Russia, but by “politicians in Europe who did not call on the American people to make the right choice.”

The diplomat recalled that during the first election campaign of Donald Trump in the West, the politician was awarded with rather offensive “characteristics and epithets.” “All this was done in prime time for a multi-million dollar audience. And when, having won, Donald Trump arrived in Brussels in May for the NATO summit, then [там] stood in a line and looked into his mouth, ”said Grushko.

On March 16, US intelligence accused Russia of supporting the re-election of Donald Trump and “vilifying” Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. The document also announced the adoption of new anti-Russian sanctions.