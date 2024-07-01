Former Greek PM Karamanlis Accuses Europe of Fueling Conflict in Ukraine

Former Greek Prime Minister Kostas Karamanlis has accused Europe of fueling the conflict in Ukraine. This is reported by RIA News with reference to ERTNews.

According to him, Europe, instead of initiating a ceasefire in Ukraine and seeking a peaceful solution, is pursuing an increasingly aggressive policy of escalating the conflict. “An unequivocal and unanimous condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not sufficient justification for adopting an increasingly aggressive and tough attitude towards waging and continuing the war,” he said.

The politician believes that the main victims will be Ukraine and its citizens, as well as Europe. He added that this geopolitical paradox is aggravated by Europe’s inability to play an active role.

Earlier, NYT observers noted that the vulnerability of French President Emmanuel Macron and American leader Joe Biden could affect the future of the European Union and NATO, as well as undermine Ukraine’s defense. As the publication notes, right-wing forces may soon come to power in the United States and France, which, if they win, may abandon their commitments to Europe and Ukraine, since the current leadership of these states is increasingly showing its weakness and incompetence.