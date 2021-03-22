The European Union – supported by the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom – and China crossed sanctions on Monday in an unprecedented move. Brussels began the sequence by announcing that it sanctioned four senior Chinese officials who were considers responsible for serious human rights violations against the Uighur Muslim minority of Xinjiang, the great region of western China.

United States, Canada and the United Kingdom they joined the European sanctions in a move that clearly seems coordinated. The European sanctions are the first on China since those approved in 1989 after the Tiananmen massacre, which included an arms embargo that remains in force.

The statement issued by the office of the European ‘chancellor’ Josep Borrell – and backed by the 27 foreign ministers of the member states – assures that the sanctions approved this Monday are “a sign of the firm determination of the European Union to defend human rights and to act in a tangible way against those responsible for violations and abuses ”.

United Nations estimates that more than a million Uyghurs are locked up in concentration camps. China says those camps are “vocational training centers” where the Uyghur population is re-educated to abandon religious extremism and separatism. The meeting of European Foreign Ministers was attended as a guest by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet.

Beijing did not take an hour to respond. The Chinese government assured that it will sanction 10 European officialss – including five MEPs for “maliciously spreading lies and disinformation” – and against four entities, including the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union. The sanctioned MEPs are the ones who have most forcefully denounced human rights violations in China. Beijing demands that Brussels rectify and remove the sanctions.

Bad moment

The anger comes just when the European Parliament should ratify in the coming months the trade and investment protection agreement that the European Commission signed at the end of the year with China. An agreement that in view of the sanctions environment it is highly unlikely that it will pass the filter of MEPs.

The European ‘chancellor’ demanded that China start changing your behavior on human rights and said the Beijing sanctions will not make Europeans back down: “They will not change the determination of the European Union to uphold human rights and to respond to serious violations and abuses, regardless of where are committed ”.

Raphaël Glucksmann, one of the MEPs sanctioned by China, reacted like this on his Twitter account: “Their sanctions do not impress me, neither their calls for ‘self-criticism’ nor their threats. With the other nine European personalities we will continue to fight their crimes and to break the silence that surrounds them. Being sanctioned by tyrants is an honor. We have all wondered what we would have done in 1942 without being able to answer. But there is a question we can answer: what do we do in the face of a crime against humanity committed in 2021?

Glucksmann has been denouncing mass internments for years, the massive sterilizations of women of childbearing age and forced labor in slavery. Another of those sanctioned is the Belgian deputy Samuel Cologati. He is the author of a motion for a resolution – not yet approved – calling for Belgium to recognize massive human rights violations against Uighurs as genocide.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab warned that the international community “will not close its eyes to violations of human rights as serious as systematic” and the US Treasury said in a statement that “the Chinese authorities will continue to suffer the consequences as long as atrocities continue in Xinjiang ”.

