China’s relations with the European Union are of crucial importance in the geopolitics of our time. The world of the 21st century is characterized by Rivalry between China and the United Stateswhich led Washington, since the Obama administration, to shift the main focus of its foreign policy to Asia, with the consequent loss of Europe’s strategic importance.

However, the war in Ukraine served to remind the United States that Europe has a decisive role in the Eurasian bloc, especially since China maintains an alliance with Russia that is not formal, but of interests, and based on the common opposition to hegemony American.

Not a new Cold War

These circumstances could lead to believe in a new Cold War, presented in the format of democracies versus autocracies, in which the United States and Europe would once again be on the same side, but this would be an unrealistic perception. The Cold War was, above all, an ideological confrontation in which the objective was the containment and overthrow of a regime like the Soviet one, which wanted to spread across the entire planet.

The case of China, despite being governed by a communist party, is not the same. Since the days of Deng Xiaoping, whose reforms focused on economic modernization, Beijing has stopped distributing its ideological propaganda abroad. Economic development as a starting point for its conversion into a global power was the greatest preference. There is, therefore, no ideological contestation, as in the Cold War. After all, China has opted for capitalism, even if it is primarily state capitalism, while granting its citizens freedoms that the former communist bloc lacked: freedom of private business and freedom of travel for its tourists and students. They try to compensate for the lack of political freedom.

China is much more than a country

Over time, the Chinese giant, transformed into the second world economic power, gradually acquired greater protagonism in the international political scenario. The resumption of relations between the Iran and Saudi Arabia and the proposed peace plan for the war in Ukraine are recent examples of Xi Jinping’s active diplomacy, and there are even rumors that sooner or later China will try some kind of mediation in the permanently stalled Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Consequently, presenting the relationship with China as a dispute from which the political and economic collapse of its regime derives, as happened with the Soviet Union, will hardly give the expected results.

China transformed into a superpower is the expression of a nationalism that aspires to regain its place in history. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) exercises political control, but it is not so much an organization with its own values ​​as an instrument of power, as Wang Hui, a professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing and a representative of the Chinese New Left, has pointed out. The PCC is assimilated to the State order, it is a component of the State. It is no longer a Party-State, but a State-Party.

It is no coincidence that in recent decades Chinese leaders have promoted a return to Confucius, despite his ideas having been persecuted during the Cultural Revolution because they were then considered conservative. Confucianism, with its appeals to hierarchy and social harmony, is associated with an ancient civilization like China. The “Chinese dream”, repeatedly expressed by Xi Jinping, implies that China is not just a country, let alone a regime, but a civilization, or rather its continuity through the centuries. This approach is not always taken into account in many geopolitical analyses, which are more prone to short-term perspectives. China is not just another player on the international chessboard, but the most important player, as Spanish diplomat Fidel Sendagorta pointed out in his book Power Strategies.

China prefers bilateral relations

Regardless of who occupies the White House, Europe has a dilemma regarding China: it has to safeguard its economic and commercial relations with China, while maintaining its economic, political and security relationship with the United States. The European economy cannot ignore relations with China, despite the fact that this country, although a member of the WTO, does not maintain reciprocity with regard to foreign investment. But it is no less true that, despite continued calls for European strategic autonomy, Europe’s security remains dependent on NATO.

In practice, China does not see Europe as a strategic global player. It can be said that the Chinese made Europe their “useful space”. Like Moscow, Beijing favors bilateral relations with European countries, whether or not they are members of the EU. It can be seen in the example of European countries that signed some kind of agreement to support the Belt and Road Initiative, also known as the 21st Century Silk Road, Xi Jinping’s main foreign policy project: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic and Romania. Other countries, on the other hand, are suspicious because they consider that this Initiative does not work in a transparent and multilateral way, according to internationally recognized standards of social, ecological and financial sustainability.

This Chinese strategy has been around for a long time and is particularly focused on countries in Central and Eastern Europe, which lack foreign investment. The Chinese have a special interest in the Balkans, and their actions in Greece and Serbia are examples of this. The fact that the Chinese Ocean Shipping Company has 80% control of the Greek port of Piraeus is notorious, which has raised NATO’s suspicions about this investment in critical infrastructure in a member country.

This is not the only case, as Chinese investments in the Polish port of Gdynia have also raised similar concerns. More remarkable was, in April 2022, the supply by China of a battery of HD-22 surface-to-air missiles to Serbia, at a time when this country’s relations with Kosovo are very tense and in Kosovar territory a NATO interposition force. Some analysts see in this event a kind of revenge by China for the bombing of its embassy in Belgrade in May 1999 by Alliance forces. In any case, China seems to use this fact to show that its power and influence also reach into territory where it has been humiliated.

Despite the growing Chinese influence in the Old Continent, it is neither feasible nor in Europe’s interest to distance itself from China, according to Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, in a speech delivered on March 30. But a notable sticking point may be China’s 12-point peace plan for Ukraine, marred by ambiguity over pre-conflict borders, as European leaders stress that a just peace cannot be based on recognition of Russian annexations. .

Interests vs. Values

Europe’s relationship with China is yet another example of the conflict between interests and values. The trade balance is not favorable to the Europeans (9% of their exports and 20% of their imports). However, international trade is one of the defining features of the EU. Simply giving up implies a void that other competitors would quickly fill. For this reason, in the European Commission document, “European Union—China — A Strategic Perspective”, of March 12, 2019, sent to the Council held a few days later, China was not only described as “a partner to address the main issues on the global agenda in a multilateral international order.” It has also been described, in much more realistic terms, as an “economic competitor in search of technological leadership” and a “systemic rival that promotes alternative models of governance”. China is promoting its technological development in key sectors such as 5G, Big Data or artificial intelligence.

Added to this is the fact that China is trying to convince many countries, especially developing ones, that its authoritarian model of government may be more convenient than the liberal democratic system. His main argument is that millions of Chinese managed to escape poverty thanks to a market economy, but without a democratic regime that respected individual freedoms and contrary to the predictions of those who believed that economic freedom would inevitably bring political freedom.

Despite everything, Brussels stresses the need to cooperate with China in areas of common interest such as the environment (fight against climate change, protection of biodiversity), global health or financial stability. However, Beijing – which is so critical of unilateralism – is also reminded that, as a leading member of the WTO, it must respect the rules of international trade.

The European Commission’s concerns with China do not find the same echo in the Member States, where national interests prevail, although governments also have to take into account the weight of public opinion, sensitive to human rights violations in the Asian giant. Despite everything, the relationship between the EU and China is not only a challenge, but also an opportunity: that of consolidating European strategic autonomy. Greater integration in the banking, fiscal, economic and political spheres will enable the convergence of interests among member states. The weight of foreign action is also unreliable for the Franco-German axis, where differences cannot always be hidden. Greater integration is needed for Europe to become a global player and not a marginal peninsula of Eurasia. If bilateralism prevails in the relationship with Beijing, Europe will only be a “useful space” for China.

