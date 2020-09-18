Mark Leonard is director and co-founder of the pan-European think tank European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). Ivan Krastev is Co-Chair of the ECFR, Chair of the Center for Liberal Studies in Sofia and a Fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna. The text is based on a study by the ECFR.

The Covid-19 crisis triggered both a “European moment” and a “nationalist moment”. The heads of state and government negotiated intensively (and socially distant) for four days and nights in Brussels in July until, after a hard struggle, they reached the agreement on the EU reconstruction fund. This was celebrated as a milestone on the way to a more integrated Europe, in which the individual Member States hand over responsibilities to Brussels. The EU Commission is now taking out joint loans for all EU countries. This is celebrated as the “Hamilton Moment”: Just like the former US Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton Once it was possible to transfer the debts of individual states to the responsibility of the US federal government, the European heads of state and government would now have taken a big step towards the United States of Europe. At least that’s the argument.

The EU recovery fund in the corona crisis is a breakthrough. Still, there are warning signs

Of the Recovery funds is actually a real breakthrough. The justified pride in the laboriously reached agreement should not lead to Europe’s political leaders overlooking the warning signals that are emanating from this “European moment”.

Surveys on behalf of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) in nine European countries, which make up two thirds of the European population, show one thing: the strong demand for coordinated measures at EU level to help individual countries get out of the crisis Recovery and ensuring Europe’s global survival is based on disappointment rather than support for existing institutions.

Our survey shows: Europeans are actually disappointed with the EU in the corona crisis. Yet they want more Europe

We have the survey carried out at the beginning of summer. The results reveal that during the Covid crisis, Europeans felt completely abandoned by EU institutions, multilateral organizations and Europe’s closest allies. 63 percent of the respondents in Italy and 61 percent in France said that the EU had not proven itself in the crisis situation created by the pandemic. Many were – rightly or wrongly – disappointed with the EU’s initial reaction. But at the same time, the crisis created the conviction that a more powerful Union is the only chance for Europe to play a decisive role on a global level in the future.

Our results also show that Europeans’ trust in the United States fell victim to the pandemic. Only around two percent of the Europeans surveyed were of the opinion that the USA had been a “helpful ally” in the fight against Covid. More than 70 percent of the traditionally pro-American Danes and Portuguese said that they are now more critical of the USA. 68 percent of the French, 65 percent of the Germans and 64 percent of the Spaniards also expressed this view.

The desire for more Europe is linked to the crisis in transatlantic relations

The crisis in transatlantic relations is not only due to the dislike of Europeans for Donald Trump, his “America first” policy and his explosive Twitter account. It is also based on the US response to the pandemic, which shook heads in many Europeans. They perceive the USA as too weak and dysfunctional and no longer trust the country to defend the western world.

At the same time, Europeans have become skeptical and suspicious of the future of the partnership between the EU and China. The pandemic and China’s policies in Hong Kong have revealed China’s ugly authoritarian face. China has done everything possible to distract from its responsibility for the outbreak of the Covid crisis. And Beijing has tried everything to sow discord within the EU. In all European countries except Bulgaria, the assessment of China has deteriorated as a result of the crisis. This was the case even in countries like Portugal and Spain, where Chinese ventilators and protective equipment were sent.

Only if the EU countries work together can they face pandemics, harassment and climate change

The fear that the world could slide into chaotic conditions after Covid-19 has shown the Europeans: Only if they work together at the EU level can they effectively counter pandemics, harassment by major powers and climate change. Our surveys show that a majority in every single country is convinced that the crisis shows the need for greater cooperation at EU level.

When asked, Europeans clearly state what they expect from cooperation at EU level: a European Union that tightens controls at its external borders, that at least partially brings the production of essential goods back to Europe and that resolutely tackles climate change. Given the problems EU countries had with sourcing personal protective equipment in the first few months of the pandemic, Europeans are calling for medical goods to be produced in Europe again – even if that translates into higher prices. It is hoped that the trillion euro financial package will finance top projects that make Europe visibly safer, from vaccines and drug stocks to massive investments in solar energy and digital innovations. And that such projects ensure Europe’s economic viability in the Covid-triggered tsunami of uncertainty.

The citizens want Europe to produce important goods again in the EU – even if it becomes more expensive

The Covid crisis has peculiarly shaken up the divisions in Europe between nationalists who demand national solutions and cosmopolitans who advocate common global leadership. On the one hand, many nationalists seem to have recognized that European cooperation is the only guarantee of preserving the importance of the individual states. A remarkable rethinking can be observed here: Despite the rise of the populist in recent years, not even one in five respondents thinks that cooperation at EU level has gone too far. On the other hand, many cosmopolitans recognized during the crisis that Europe can best preserve its values ​​if it strengthens its own “strategic sovereignty” instead of relying on global multilateral institutions.

The split between nationalists and cosmopolitans is no longer clear

But this “European moment” must not hide the fact that there is no majority in Europe for more EU integration – not even a passionate minority. What Europe’s citizens are currently thinking is very reminiscent of what the British historian Alan Milward argued in his book “The European Salvation of the Nation-State”: The aim of the European project was to strengthen national sovereignty, not to weaken it. Milwards’ analysis was about the fact that the affected nations wanted to free their respective states from deeply rooted internal conflicts in the 1950s. The call for “more Europe” in 2020 is, however, about protecting the nation-state from external pressure. The data we have suggests that Europe’s citizens want to empower Brussels so that their nation states remain relevant.

The “Hamilton moment” could turn into Euroscepticism

This paradox is sobering. The general public wants more action at EU level because it feels that the EU failed in the first phase of the crisis. The wish is not based on the assumption that the EU has proven itself to be a problem solver. If politicians at national and European level do not act decisively and quickly, this “Hamilton moment” could give way to a new wave of euroscepticism.

People don’t want a perfect union or a new European constitution. No, the desire for “more Europe” is rooted in a deep-seated fear of citizens of losing control in a dangerous world. It is about strengthening national sovereignty. This is a Europe of destiny rather than of choice.