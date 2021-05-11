As part of a model project, the popular Europapark could soon open its doors again. What the project should look like and when it should start:

Rust – Amusement parks have been in Germany for months due to the spread of the Coronavirus* closed. There could now be an exception for the Europapark in Rust. The popular amusement park in Baden-Württemberg is intended to serve as a model project for researchers to find out under controlled conditions how the reopening of amusement parks could affect the infection rate. According to the park boss the Europapark in Rust could reopen, * as soon as the relaxation plans of the state of Baden-Württemberg have been poured into a corona ordinance. The state’s step-by-step plan for corona openings provides for targeted model projects, in particular in the areas of tourism, swimming pools, child and youth work and amusement parks.

