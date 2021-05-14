ofBerkan Cakir shut down

Europapark fans can look forward to: With the upcoming corona easing, the amusement park will probably be able to reopen soon – ticket sales have already started.

Rust – The attractions in the Europapark have been standing still for months. For a long time it was not foreseeable when Silverstar, Eurosat and all the other roller coasters would be able to pick up speed again in view of the corona virus in Baden-Württemberg. The news that the Ministry of Social Affairs could open the Europapark as a model project before Whitsun recently fueled hope among fans of the amusement park. It is now certain that the project will be implemented – should the incidence figures remain so low. How BW24* reported that the Europapark the online ticket sales for the opening Already started on May 22nd.

The State government in Stuttgart (BW24 * reported) has recently decided to relax far-reaching. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA