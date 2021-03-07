In the Europapark Rust, visitors should be allowed to come again from the Whitsun weekend on May 22nd. The preparations in the amusement park are already in full swing.

Rust – It’s still because of the Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg * (BW24 reported) quietly in the Europapark and the water world Rulantica: During the park last season a special coronavirus concept * had to come open, it has been closed since November. In the meantime even had to 3,500 employees of the Europapark on short-time work * walk. The Europapark was supposed to reopen on March 7th for the 100th birthday of the founder Franz Mack. The lockdown, however, throws the operators through the bill.

Things also look bad with the new opening date of the Europapark: The park in Rust mentions March 20th on its website – but the lockdown has now been extended to March 28th. As the badish newspaper reports, the Europapark wants to inaugurate the new attraction of the water world Rulantica punctually for the Whitsun weekend on May 22nd. An open-air water playground is being built here: right next to the indoor water world, there are several body slides with a length of up to 51 meters. Can visitors look forward to this date? So far it is uncertain when the park will be able to reopen.

This is what it looks like so far in the Rulantica water world in Europapark (archive photo). © Europapark.

Europapark: New water playground and a children’s play area

The Europapark itself is still holding back: So far there is little information about the new outside world of Rulantica. The online magazine for amusement parks Parkerlebnis.de reports, however, that there should be a total of two new areas. One of them is “Svalgurok” – it is described by Rulantica as Germany’s largest water playground and offers children and adults a total of nine slides.

The little fans of the Rulantica-Masskotchen Snorri, a purple-colored squid, are also offered something: “Snorris Beach” is the second new area in Europapark. It is designed to give the youngest visitor a lot of fun in shallow water. It is still open whether this attraction will be completed on time for the weekend of Pentecost.

Europapark offers a futuristic restaurant from autumn

A new restaurant is also planned for the upcoming season. According to information from Parkerlebnis.de The numerous gastronomic offers in the Europapark will soon be supplemented by the “Eatrenalin”. The state-of-the-art concept promises a lot: From autumn 2021, visitors to the Europapark are to embark on a culinary journey into the future on controllable chairs. The concept envisages that the guests are transported through different backdrops in which they are served different dishes adapted to the surroundings. Two-star chef Peter Hagen-Wiest takes care of the culinary aspect.

The “Eatrenalin” in Europapark Rust should not remain the only new restaurant: After the trial phase, according to the shareholders, including Europapark managing director Thomas Mack, a worldwide franchise chain could be envisaged: locations in international metropolises like New York or Tokyo is planned, the Europapark says.

Europapark: “Hygge” sauna area finally usable?

As early as October 2020, the Rulantica’s wellness and relaxation area was expanded to include the “Hyggedal”. Visitors to the Europapark and the indoor water world are offered an oasis of wellbeing on an area of ​​1,000 square meters: On deck chairs, in one of the two wooden saunas or on the large outdoor terrace, visitors should have the opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of the amusement park. The only problem is that due to the corona restrictions, the “Hyggedal” has so far only been used a little.

And not only Europapark is preparing to finally be able to receive visitors again. Other parks in Germany are also eagerly awaiting the reopening. The Phantasialand in Brühl wants to reopen in March, as reported by 24rhein *.*BW24 and 24Rhine are offers from IPPEN.Media.