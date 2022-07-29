Home page World

The fire brigade and rescue workers are on duty at Europapark Rust. Pepper spray was apparently used in a fight between several young men in the lobby of a hotel in Europa-Park – 20 people were slightly injured. © Christina Häußler/Einsatz-Report24/dpa +++ dpa picture radio +++

In a dispute between young people in a hotel lobby in Europapark Rust, one of the participants sprayed pepper spray. 27 people suffered minor injuries.

Rust – According to police reports, several young people clashed in the lobby of a hotel in Europapark Rust on Thursday. One of those involved pulled out a pepper spray and slightly injured two of his opponents – as well as 25 bystanders.

Europa-Park in Rust, Baden-Württemberg, is Germany’s largest amusement park and advertises that visitors can experience “unforgettable moments”. An argument between young people on Thursday could definitely be remembered by 25 bystanders. According to the police, one of the parties involved in the argument sprayed pepper spray and slightly injured two of his opponents.

The gas cloud passed through the entrance hall and about 25 bystanders got the spray in their eyes, the police said. The pepper spray attack resulted in a total of 27 minor injuries. There are so many that the rescue workers speak of a “mass casualty incident” (MAV). Heidelberg24 reported. In addition to the rescue workers, the fire brigade was also on duty at the hotel complex, paramedics supplied the pepper spray victims.

Police initiate an investigation into dangerous bodily harm: the reason for the dispute is still unclear

A police spokesman told the dpa that it still has to be clarified why the argument in the lobby came about. The young people are now being investigated for dangerous bodily harm. The names of those involved in the dispute are known to the police. The entrance hall was cleared for a short time, it was said, but operations went back to normal in the evening.

