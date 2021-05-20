ofAndreas Schmid shut down

Laschet, Scholz, Baerbock, Merkel, von der Leyen and Schäuble. The WDR-Europaforum awaits with prominent guests. The K-Triell is eagerly awaited. All information in the live ticker.

On Thursday (May 20th) the 23rd WDR Europe Day is on the program – with top-class guests.

At 10.30 a.m. Ursula von der Leyen (CDU), President of the European Commission, will speak.

At 12.10 p.m., Chancellor Angela Merkel * takes stock of her term in office.

At 2 p.m. there will be a triumph between Armin Laschet (CDU) *, Olaf Scholz (SPD) * and Annalena Baerbock (Greens) *

Update from May 20, 10:53 a.m.: At the beginning of the Europaforum, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke. The CDU politician defended the criticized EU vaccination campaign *. “Yes, there was a lot of criticism at the beginning. In the end, however, what counts is that the European Union reliably delivers vaccines to its 450 million citizens every day and that we say: We did it together, as a community. ”

The procurement of vaccines in Germany is linked to the EU strategy. When the first contracts with manufacturers such as Biontech / Pfizer were negotiated in the summer, the decision was made to distribute them on a European level. In Germany, too, the procurement of the vaccine was delegated to Brussels. Outbid competition for the first registration should be avoided. The 27 member states of the EU relied on community instead of going it alone – a step that was praised by many observers in line with the European spirit. “Measured against this, our vaccination campaign is a success,” said the former Federal Minister of Defense. “We can be proud and grateful for what we have achieved.”

Even if a lot is now going well, the corona pandemic * is not yet banned, especially with a view to the situation in poorer countries and the treacherous virus variants. That is why the new contract was signed with Biontech / Pfizer, which will deliver up to 1.8 billion doses of vaccine to the EU. According to von der Leyen, this is “the largest vaccine contract in the world”.

K showdown on WDR: Laschet, Scholz, Baerbock and Merkel speak

Initial report: Berlin – Around four months before the federal election *, the three candidates for chancellor face each other on Thursday at the edge of a triad. The occasion is the WDR Europaforum, at which Chancellor Angela Merkel will also speak.

WDR Europaforum: Laschet, Scholz and Baerbock – “Keep it up? Is everything completely different? Anything in between? “

Armin Laschet (CDU), Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Annalena Baerbock (Greens) will debate their European policy plans for the time after the election in September from 2 p.m. The round “Keep it up? Is everything completely different? Anything in between? ”Will be moderated by WDR editor-in-chief Ellen Ehni.

It is the first time that Laschet, Scholz and Baerbock face each other. In the recent past, they have always been guests alone in discussions such as those of ProSieben. Only on Monday did Laschet answer questions from the private broadcaster * in this context. With a view to the upcoming weeks and months, the CDU chief declared that he wanted a fair and “not a polarizing election campaign – and that works with both of them”.

WDR Europaforum: Also Merkel, of whom Leyen and Schäuble speak

Chancellor Angela Merkel, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble * and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are among the guests at other talks. The WDR Europaforum has been taking place since 1997. This year’s motto is “Emancipation in a Crisis Context – Europe’s Way to More Independence”. The interviews and discussions will run between 10.15 a.m. and 12.45 p.m. and from 13.05 p.m. to 4.00 p.m. in television studios in Berlin, Brussels and Cologne – with a view to the pandemic without a studio audience.

The WDR Europaforum is organized by Westdeutscher Rundfunk together with Norddeutscher Rundfunk, Südwestrundfunk, Österreichischer Rundfunk, phoenix, the European Commission and the European Parliament, which has taken on the patronage. WDR television broadcasts live, and the Chancellor's speech will also be shown on phoenix.