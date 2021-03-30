Europa Universalis 4, Paradox Interactive’s dizzyingly rich grand strategy game, will be getting its 17th major expansion, titled Leviathan, on 27th April.

Leviathan is focussed on offering new ways to succeed beyond endless expansion and warmongering, introducing a range of new diplomatic and economic options to meet that goal. “Build a force of diplomats,” explains Paradox by way of example, “and use your flattery as a weapon against others. Or draw wealth and power from the remote regions of your realm to construct a metropolis to be the engine of your economy. “

One of Leviathan’s most significant additions is the ability for diplomats to proactively gain Favors with a nation (previously they were accrued over time), which can then be used to perform useful diplomatic functions – such as abandoning an alliance, or having a nation return a core province – without having to declare war.

Europa Universalis IV: Leviathan – Story Trailer.

Elsewhere, Leviathan introduces new Regency options, specialized colonial nations, the ability for provinces to expand their infrastructure capacity, Totemism, monuments, new unit models for Southeast Asian nations, and more, as detailed on Paradox’s website.

Europa Universalis 4’s Leviathan expansion will cost £ 15.49 / € 19.99 / $ 19.99 USD when it launches on 27th April, and will be accompanied by a free update for all players. This features the likes of Australian Aboriginal nations, major gameplay enhancements for the American First Nations, plus map changes to Southeast Asia and North America.

Paradox recently introduced an optional subscription service for Europa Universalis 4, so if you’re looking for a cheaper way to put the game and its new expansion through their paces, you can do so for £ 3.99 / € 4.99 / $ 4.99 USD a month.