Tottenham bounced back after trailing by one goal, scoring two goals in the last minutes to defeat Locomotive Plovdiv, 2–1, playing with nine players in the second leg of the Europa League qualifying. AC Milan and Rangers also won the second round.G. in the 71st minute of the match Minchev’s goal gave Locomotive Plovdiv an edge over Tottenham but in the 80th minute, captain Harry Kane converted a penalty to make the score 1-1. Five minutes later, established player Tengya Ndombele extended the team’s lead to 2-1, which lasted until the end.

Meanwhile two players from the locomotive Plovdiv (78th and 79th minutes) were shown the red card, which led the team to play with nine players. AC Milan beat Shemrock Rovers 2–0 in a match played in Dublin. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Hakan Kalhanoglu scored goals for the team. The Rangers defeated Lincoln Reds Imps 5–0 in a match played in Gibraltar.