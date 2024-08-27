During the Nintendo Direct Indie World, a new trailer of Europathe action platform game with an aesthetic inspired by Studio Ghibli.
Europe will be available fromOctober 11, 2024 on PC and Nintendo Switch.
The trailer of Europa
In the trailer of Europa we can see a sequence of scenes from the game. The settings range from various natural environments to decaying places. The setting is Jupiter’s moon – Europa, to be precise – and puts us in the shoes of a boy who has a jetpack that allows him to fly if he collects enough energy.
What do you think about Europe?
#Europa #Release #Date #Revealed #Nintendo #Switch #Heres #Studio #GhibliStyle #Game
Leave a Reply