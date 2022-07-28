BIn a dispute between several young people in the lobby of a hotel in Europa-Park in Rust, one of the participants sprayed pepper spray. Two of the opponents were slightly injured, said a police spokesman on Thursday evening. The gas cloud passed through the entrance hall and about 25 bystanders got the spray in their eyes. They were all treated by paramedics.

The spokesman said that the reason for the argument in the lobby had yet to be clarified. The young people are now being investigated for dangerous bodily harm. The entrance hall was cleared for a short time, and operations went back to normal in the evening. Europa-Park is Germany’s largest amusement park.