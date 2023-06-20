Home page World

A fire broke out in the Europa Park in Rust. © Christian Boehmer/dpa

The fire in Europa-Park was not a whole day ago. Today, however, the family business wants to open regularly and with only a few restrictions. Meanwhile, many questions remain unanswered.

Rust – After the fire in Europa-Park, the amusement park in Rust opens its doors to visitors again. All other offers, such as the Rulantica water attraction and the hotels, are also open regularly, as the family business announced. According to a spokeswoman, the areas around the fire will probably not be accessible. Fire investigators are continuing to look for the cause of the fire.

The fire broke out on Monday afternoon in a technical room of the “Yomi Magical World of Diamonds” attraction. Security mechanisms such as fire alarms and alarm plans worked smoothly, according to the police. A large number of firefighters then brought the fire under control. Two firefighters were slightly injured. According to district fire chief Bernhard Frei, more than 450 fire brigade, rescue service and police forces were deployed.

The indoor attraction that caught fire is a building meant to represent an underground world of diamonds. It is accessible on foot. Two family attractions also run through the building: the “Alpenexpress “Enzian”” and the “Tiroler Wildwasserbahn”.

Cause and extent of damage still unclear

At the time the fire broke out, around 25,000 people were in Europa-Park. According to initial findings, there were no injuries among them. The park was cleared after the fire broke out. According to the police, this had worked smoothly – and was completed just over two hours later.

As a Europa-Park spokesman announced on Twitter, “according to the current state of knowledge”, these attractions will remain closed for the time being: Panoramabahn, Alpenexpress Enzian, Alpenexpress Coastiality, Tiroler Wildwasserbahn, Yomis-Magic World of Diamonds and the shops Bazar Español and Gemstone Grotto.

Many questions are still open. For example, it is still unclear how many visitors were directly affected by the fire and had to be rescued from the attractions. The amount of the damage incurred is also open. The family company has not yet provided any information on this. The focus of the investigators should also be the cause of the fire, which was initially unknown.

Major fire in 2018

Europa-Park is Germany’s largest amusement park. It is located in the district of Ortenau near the German-French border. Last year, more than six million people came to the facility with roller coasters and other attractions – that was a record.

There had already been a major fire there on May 26, 2018: Most of the thematic areas of Scandinavia and Holland had fallen victim to the flames. Restaurants, shops and the “Pirates in Batavia” ride were destroyed. According to the public prosecutor’s office at the time, the fire was caused by a technical defect and caused millions in damage.

Seven police and firefighters were slightly injured in the fire five years ago. Around 500 women and men were involved in the operation. There were around 25,000 visitors to the amusement park that day. More than two years later, Pirates in Batavia was reopened. dpa