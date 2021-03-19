S.tar coach José Mourinho was deeply affected by the Tottenham Hotspur’s end in the Europa League. The Premier League team lost 3-0 to Dinamo Zagreb after extra time after 2-0 in the first leg on Thursday evening.

“I feel hurt in my honor. Our performance was unacceptable. Much heart and much will have struck us. And if we think that the heart is not part of football, then we are wrong, ”said the Portuguese to BT Sports. “They deserved it because they gave everything they had. I praise her for that, ”said Mourinho.

He questioned the work ethic of his soccer players. With the exception of the second half in extra time, it didn’t look like his team was playing an important game. “If that wasn’t an important game for any of them, it is one for me. Out of respect for my career and out of respect for the game, every game is important. I think every game is important to every Tottenham fan at home and it needs a different attitude. “

Orsic adds another goal

Mislav Orsic had brought the Croatians to the quarter-finals almost single-handedly and sealed the end of the Spurs. Orsic scored Dinamo with his goals in the 62nd and 82nd minutes in the extra time to ensure there with his third goal after 106 minutes for the decision.

Another surprise came from Slavia Prague, who won 2-0 (1-0) after a 1-1 draw at home with the Glasgow Rangers. The goalscorers for the Czech champions were Nigerian Peter Olayinka (14th) and Romanian Nicolae Stanciu (74th). The Scottish champion played with ten men for the last half hour because Kemar Roofe saw the red card after a kung-fu kick (61st).

The top English clubs Manchester United and Arsenal are in the quarter-finals. World champion Paul Pogba from France needed just three minutes after his substitution to score the decisive 1-0 (0-0) for Manchester at AC Milan (48th). Arsenal, however, lost with the German keeper Bernd Leno against Olympiacos Piraeus with 0: 1 (0: 0). After the 3-1 win in the first leg, the Gunners are still one round ahead.

AS Roma acted more confidently. The Italians won at Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 (0-0) and after a 3-0 first leg win in the sum of both games, they clearly prevailed. Bayer Leverkusen conqueror Young Boys Bern lost to Ajax Amsterdam and lost 2-0 (0-1) after 3-0 in the first leg.

For the Norwegian club Molde FK, the Bundesliga club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim had previously switched off, it was the end of the last sixteen. Molde defeated FC Granada 2-1 (1-0), but was eliminated due to the 0-2 defeat in the first leg. The second Spanish team, Villarreal FC, also made it 2-0 (2-0) over Dynamo Kiev thanks to two goals from Gerard (13th / 36th).