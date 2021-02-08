The TSG Hoffenheim meets Molde FK in the sixteenth finals of the Europa League. However, the first leg will not take place in Norway. Instead, the game will be moved to Spain – to the FC Villarreal stadium.
Due to the current entry regulations due to the corona pandemic in Norway, Molde is not allowed to play the home game against TSG in the home stadium. The Estadio de la Cerámica of the Spanish first division club Villarreal has now been announced to UEFA as a replacement venue. In the home of the “Yellow U-Boat”, as the team is called, the first leg will take place as planned on February 18 at 9 pm.
The second leg will then be played in Sinsheim. On February 25th, Hoffenheim receives Molde for the decisive duel for a place in the round of 16.