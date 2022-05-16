Europa League: the final between Frankfurt and Rangers that promises many goals

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Scots and Germans seek to make history at the Sánchez Pizjuán.
May 16, 2022, 02:27 PM
Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers, who will fight this Wednesday for the Europa League title, starred in a historic European Cup semi-final no less than 62 years ago with a total of sixteen goals.
A memory of many goals
Eintracht gained access to the final after thrashing the Scottish team 6-1 at the Waldstadion and winning 3-6 in the second leg at Ibrox Park. Later he fell in the final with the most goals against Real Madrid 7-3. Dieter Stinka (m.29) and Eric Caldow (m.31, from a penalty) drew a draw at half-time in the first leg. In the second period, the festival of the German team arrived. Doubles from Alfred Pfaff and Dieter Linder and a goal from Paul Stein established the spectacular 6-1.
(Also: Luis Díaz, ‘with his hand outstretched’: the video of the celebration with Liverpool).
Despite the tremendous difference, 70,000 enthusiastic fans packed Ibrox on the return leg. Eintracht gave no option. Linder, Pfaff (2), Richard Kress and Erich Meier (2) squandered the dream of the Scots, who were always in tow. Goals from Ian McMillan, twice, and Davie Wilson only served to give Rangers fans a modicum of joy and add to the tally of a historic tie.
On that occasion, Eintracht became the first German team to reach a final in Europe’s top competition. He then had to wait two decades to play another, the UEFA Cup, which he beat Borussia Mönchengladbach in a two-legged match.
EFE
May 16, 2022, 02:27 PM
