At 16 minutes into the match between Villarreal and Salzburg for the Europa League, while the match was tied without goals, Geronimo Rulli He made a blooper for Berisha to open the scoring, although it did not help him to win. For the tranquility of the Argentine goalkeeper, it was a 2-1 victory for him Yellow Submarine.

The idea was to go out playing, as is usual in the team where the Argentine goalkeeper is, but something went wrong. After giving him two passes, one to the central defender and one to the midfielder, the third pass missed and there was Daka to throw the center to Berisha.

Rulli made the inferiors and debuted in Estudiantes de La Plata in 2013, with a great performance. Then, the following year, his pass was acquired by Real Sociedad where he spent five years, until he became the owner of the three clubs of the Montpellier from France, who was only in the 2019/2020 season although he had a contract until 2022. His time in France was short, since he immediately returned to Spain to be part of Villarreal.