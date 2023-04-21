Juventus qualifies for the semi-final of the Europa League where they will face Sevilla (first leg May 11 in Turin, return May 18 in Seville). The bianconeri, winners 1-0 in the first leg at the Allianz Stadium against Sporting Lisbon, drew 1-1 in the return match at the ‘Alvalade’ stadium. The guests took advantage with Rabiot in the 9th minute, Edwards replies with a penalty in the 20th minute.

Read also

THE MATCH – Rabiot did everything in the first half: in the 9th minute he scored the goal that opened the match. Corner from the left, hit and hit in the area, his left foot is powerful and precise and pierces Adan. In the 20th minute, however, he is naïve to foul Ugarte in the box and concede a penalty. From 11 meters Edwards makes no mistake and reopens the qualification. At the start of the second half, Juve attacked with conviction with Sporting starting again and trying to hit with the wingers. Vlahovic spoils the possible 1-2 with his head.

As the minutes go by, however, the guests retreat and take refuge in defense, the Juventus forwards see few balls, while the Lusitanian ones give a few thrills but never the right jab near Szczesny. The occasional one happens to Coates in the 88th minute: Edwards swallows the opposing defence, a kissing assist is needed for the Captain who kicks high over the crossbar. Two minutes later, he misses another sensational goal. Juve suffers but advances with a short snout.