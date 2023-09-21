Today, Thursday 21 September, at 6.45pm Roma will take the field away against Sheriff Tiraspol, at the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena, for the first day of group G of the Europa League.

SHERIFF ROME, WHERE TO SEE IT

It will be possible to watch the match live on Sky, streaming on NOW, SkyGO, DAZN.

SHERIFF ROME, PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Against Sheriff Tiraspol, according to bookmakers, the Giallorossi have a clear path towards their first success in Europe of the season. There is great anticipation for Lukaku’s European debut with the Roma shirt: Big Rom scored the last goal in the Europa League in the 2020 final, like Paulo Dybala, who scored the Giallorossi goal in the last European final.

In Roma’s final match yesterday morning, under Josè Mourinho, before leaving for Tiraspol, captain Lorenzo Pellegrini and Cris Smalling were absent, still recovering from their respective injuries. Aouar was present and they trained with their teammates Kristensen and Azmoun, although they were not usable because they were not included in the UEFA list.