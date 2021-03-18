A.rsenal and the German national soccer goalkeeper Leno lost against Olympiacos Piraeus with 0: 1 (0: 0), but drank from the first leg success: In Greece, the Gunners had won 3: 1 and are thus in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

In London, Arsenal was no longer in danger due to the clear first leg victory. It was thanks to Leno that this was sufficient. In the first half, both teams created great opportunities, Leno stayed in the duel with Youssef El Arabi for a long time and kept the zero for the English (19th).

Shortly after the break, El Arabi (51) scored, but Leno had no chance when the Moroccan shot deflected. Piraeus were still missing two goals, but the Greeks decimated themselves. Ousseynou Ba saw a yellow card after a bump and then hit the ball away, the Senegalese had to go off with a yellow-red (82nd).

Dreierpacker sends Tottenham home

Tottenham, on the other hand, went under at Dinamo Zagreb with 0: 3 (0: 0) after extra time. Team manager Jose Mourinho’s title contender brought home a 2-0 lead from the first leg. Mislav Orsic (62nd / 82nd) ​​equalized this in the second half – and also scored the decisive third goal (106th) in extra time.

AS Roma made it to the next round in a sovereign manner. The top Italian club also won 2: 1 (0: 0) in Ukraine after beating Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 in the first leg. For the Norwegians from Molde FK, who had defeated TSG Hoffenheim in the previous round, the European Cup season is over. A 2: 1 (1: 0) against FC Granada was not enough, Molde had lost the first leg with 0: 2. Due to the corona, both games took place in a neutral place in Budapest. The quarter-finals will be drawn on Friday.